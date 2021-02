Murphy notched just two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 13 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Ignite.

Murphy didn't see the court for an extended period but made his presence felt on defense with a team-leading three blocks. He hasn't done much in Iowa's first three games of the season, however, and he's logging just 17.4 minutes per game so his upside is almost minimal at this point.