Murphy had four points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 24 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against Lakeland.

Murphy might have struggled from a scoring perspective, but he was solid the rest of the way and made his presence felt on defense. He's only averaging 4.2 points across 16.8 minutes per game in 14 appearances, however, and those numbers certainly make him a low-end fantasy alternative across all formats.