Murphy had 17 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to Capitanes.

Murphy ends the Showcase Cup in a good stretch of form, as he scored in double digits in four of his last six outings, a span in which he also recorded a season-high 26 points in a win over Capitanes on Dec. 11. Murphy averaged 11.7 points across 14 appearances in the 2022 Showcase Cup.