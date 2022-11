Murphy delivered 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 18 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 127-122 win over Texas.

Murphy was one of Austin's best players in this game and ended as the Spurs' fourth-best scorer. It's only been two games so far, but Murphy is perfect from three-point range and is averaging 13.5 points per contest.