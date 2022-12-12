Murphy posted 26 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's win over Capitanes.

Murphy hadn't been playing very well of late, but he broke out here since this game was his best game of the season by a wide margin. Murphy had cleared the 15-point mark just once in his previous 10 outings, but that's a more accurate reflection of his quality and the impact he has for Austin. After all, he's only averaging 11.3 points per game despite having three contests in which he scored 18 or more points during the Showcase Cup.