Jordan Murphy: Solid glass-cleaner in relief
Murphy has averaged 17.4 minutes in nine appearance for the Iowa pack.
The former standout at the local University of Minnesota, Murphy was likely to be waived from the NBA squad after the summer league. During his time as a relief forward for the team, pairing 6.9 boards with 6.8 points averaged over his rookie tenure.
