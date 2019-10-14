Jordan Murphy: Waived by Minnesota
Murphy has been waived by the Timberwolves on Monday, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Murphy was considered a long-shot to make the Timberwolves roster, so the news isn't a surprise. Murphy is reportedly more than likely to latch on with Minnesota's G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, to begin the season.
