Jordan Nwora: Leaving school for draft

Nwora announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he'll forgo his senior season at Louisville to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Nwora nearly left school after going through the pre-draft process after his sophomore season at Louisville, but he ultimately decided to stick around with the Cardinals for one more year. He plans to keep his name in the draft this time around, however, and he could make a push for a first-round selection coming off a banner junior campaign. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward averaged 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.3 assists in 33.1 minutes while shooting 40.2 percent from distance and 81.3 percent from the free-throw line.