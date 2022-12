Schakel posted 21 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 42 minutes in Friday's loss to Long Island.

Schakel has been one of Capital City's go-to players of late, especially considering how depleted the team has been in recent games due to their ongoing COVID-19 cases. Schakel has looked good this season and is averaging 16.1 points per game, which is an upgrade compared to the 14.1 points per contest he delivered in the 2021-22 campaign.