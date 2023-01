Schakel posted 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and a steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 128-103 win over Austin.

Schakel was one of four starters -- and seven players -- that scored in double digits for the Go-Go in this one-sided win, but there's a chance this might have been nothing more than an anomaly for Schakel based on previous performances. This has been the only time he's scored in double digits so far in the current regular season campaign.