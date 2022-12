Schakel delivered 23 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 116-114 loss to Maine.

Schakel made his presence felt on both ends of the court for the Go-Go, but that shouldn't be a surprise since he's firmly established as a regular contributor on the team. The former San Diego State standout is averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for Capital City.