Sibert (Achilles) finished with three points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assissts, one steal and one block over 15 minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Capital City.

Sibert missed the past two games with an Achilles injury, but he returned to the court Wednesday. He played a small role against Capital City, but his role could certainly increase again after averaging 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.