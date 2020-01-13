Sibert had 35 points (12-16 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 39 minutes in Sunday's G League win against the Raptors 905.

Sibert is averaging just 11.9 points per game this season, but he now has 61 points over the past two games. His output will likely drop once his 72.4 percent field goal conversion rate regresses to the mean, but he has still been a key contributor for the Skyhawks this year.