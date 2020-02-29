Jordan Sibert: Effective in loss
Sibert had 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Capital City.
Sibert had a bit of an inconsistent start to the season, but he's now managed to top 20 points in six of his last seven appearances. Given his recent surge in production, it wouldn't be surprising to see his significant role continue.
