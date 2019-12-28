Sibert recorded 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes in Friday's G League win against Delaware.

Sibert started for the Skyhawks on Friday, but he failed to make much of an impact on the scoreboard after converting on only 33 percent of his field goals. The 27-year-old is averaging 10.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season.