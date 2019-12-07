Jordan Sibert: Misses Friday's game
Sibert (Achilles) did not play in Friday's loss to Grand Rapids.
After playing a big role for the Skyhawks over their first 10 games, Sibert was sidelined Friday with an Achilles injury. It's unclear how much time the 27-year-old will be forced to miss as a result of the injury.
