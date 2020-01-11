Jordan Sibert: Paces team in scoring
Sibert had 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five steals and two rebounds over 30 minutes in Friday's G League win against Windy City.
Sibert had managed to eclipse 20 points just once this season, but he was able to lead the team in scoring Friday as he had a 69.2 percent field goal conversion rate. The 27-year-old sees consistent usage, but he's only averaging 11.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.