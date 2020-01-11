Sibert had 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five steals and two rebounds over 30 minutes in Friday's G League win against Windy City.

Sibert had managed to eclipse 20 points just once this season, but he was able to lead the team in scoring Friday as he had a 69.2 percent field goal conversion rate. The 27-year-old sees consistent usage, but he's only averaging 11.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.