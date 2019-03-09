Sibert posted 23 points (8-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and one assist in the 111-110 loss Friday to Grand Rapids.

After failing to receive a second 10-day contract, Sibert rejoined the BayHawks, continuing to put together solid production. In 38 games in the G League, Sibert is averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals.