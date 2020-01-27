Sibert had 18 points (7-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt), four rebounds, four steals and four assists over 40 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Texas.

The Skyhawks failed to get much going offensively against Texas, but Sibert still managed to have a relatively effective game despite shooting just 30.4 percent from the floor. It's an encouraging turnaround after totaling just six points over the past two games while recording a 9.1 percent field goal conversion rate during that time. The 27-year-old has averaged 13.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this season.