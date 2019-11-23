Jordan Sibert: Scores 20 off bench
Sibert totaled 20 points (6-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Thursday's loss to Delaware.
Sibert totaled 20 points for the first time this season thanks to his 54.5 percent three-point conversion rate. The 27-year-old has averaged 11.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game over the first five contests.
