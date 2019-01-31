Sibert exploded for 29 points (10-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in the win Wednesday over the Vipers.

Sibert played 45 minutes Wednesday - far above his 29 minute-per game average - but that was in large part thanks to his shooting exploits, which saw the guard connect on over half of his three-point attempts. It's unlikely Sibert will see such a large sum of minutes in future contests, but if he continues to provide a legitimate threat from deep, it's hard to suggest he's not a valuable commodity for the BayHawks, particularly given their offense revolves around inside presences such as Terrence Jones or Alex Poythress.