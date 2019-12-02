Sibert posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes in Saturday's loss to Canton.

Sibert has recorded double-digit point totals in five of the past six games but has failed to make much of an impact in other areas. The 6-4 guard is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.