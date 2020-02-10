Jordan Sibert: Tops 20 points again
Sibert had 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block over 27 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Lakeland.
Sibert's production on the scoreboard had dipped slightly as he approached the end of January, but he's picked things back up in recent games, averaging 23.7 PPG over the past three games. The 27-year-old hasn't generated major production in many other areas, but his prominent role with the Skyhawks will likely continue as long as he can remain productive in scoring.
