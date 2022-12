Swing (undisclosed) finished with 10 points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Hustle.

Swing missed a few games down the stretch of the Showcase Cup, but arguably, the most important thing is that he's expected to be healthy for the start of the 2022-23 regular season. Swing played just six games with the Squadron, but he was productive and scored in double digits in four of those contests.