Swing delivered 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over Maine.

Swing was perfect from the field in this one, except for a missed free throw, and he made the most of his minutes off the bench. As great as he looked in this one, Swing has made all 10 of his appearances off the bench and is averaging just 6.0 points per game on the season. This was the first time he scored in double digits in the regular season.