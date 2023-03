Swing posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 23 minutes in Friday's loss to the Skyhawks.

Swing came off the bench in this one, but that didn't stop him from ending up as one of the leading scorers for Birmingham -- in fact, only Dereon Seabron and Kelan Martin finished the game with more points than him. He was particularly deadly from three-point range, nailing three of his four long-range attempts.