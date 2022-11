Swing posted 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 129-103 loss against the Legends.

The Squadron have endured a rocky start to the season, but Swing has been playing well and has scored in double digits in each of his first three contests while surpassing the 15-point mark in two of those outings. He's been particularly dangerous from deep, going 8-for-15 from long range in that three-game span.