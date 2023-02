Swing notched 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and a block across 30 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss to the Hustle.

Swing had a rough performance from the field, but he still ended as one of Birmingham's most productive players in another disappointing loss for the Pelicans' G League affiliate. Swing is averaging a mere 6.1 points per game, and in fact, this 11-point output tied his best scoring mark of the campaign.