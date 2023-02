Tshimanga finished with 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 23 minutes during Sunday's 141-110 win over Austin.

Tshimanga finished as one of six Wolves players in double figures in scoring, posting the second-highest rebounding total in Sunday's victory. Tshimanga has averaged 6.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 assists over his last nine games.