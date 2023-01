Tshimanga notched 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven reounds, one assist and one blocks over 18 minutes during Friday's 125-123 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Tshimanga posted the second-highest rebound total while finishing as one of six Wolves players in double figures Friday. Tshimanga has averaged 6.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks over his last five contests.