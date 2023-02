Tshimanga finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 30 minutes during Sunday's 132-108 loss to Stockton.

Tshimanga hauled in a team-high rebound total while finishing two points and two boards shy of a double-double performance. Tshimanga has averaged 7.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 assists over 11 regular-season games.