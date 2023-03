Tshimanga finished with eight points (4-7 FG), eight rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes during Friday's 131-128 win over Sioux Falls.

Tshimanga finished second on the team in rebounds while ending up two points and two boards shy of a double-double outing in Friday's win. Tshimanga has averaged 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks over 16 regular-season appearances.