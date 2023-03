Tshimanga tallied eight points (4-5 FG, 0-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 loss to the G League Ignite.

Tshimanga finished second on among starters in rebounds while finishing two points shy of reaching the double-digit scoring total Tuesday. Tshimanga has averaged 8.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 assists over 16 regular-season contests.