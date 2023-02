Tshimanga hauled in 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 130-121 loss to Texas.

Tshimanga led the team in rebounds and blocks en route to a double-double outing Thursday. Tshimanga has averaged 7.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 assists over eight regular-season outings.