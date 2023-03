Tshimanga tallied 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss to Santa Cruz.

Tshimanga led the Wolves in rebounds while finishing four points and two boards shy of reaching the 20-20 mark. Tshimanga has averaged 8.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 22 regular-season games.