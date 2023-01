Tshimanga finished with eight points (4-7 FG), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 loss to Long Island.

Tshimanga led the Wolves in rebounds while finishing as the only player in Wednesday's game to surpass the double-digit rebounding mark. Tshimanga has averaged 5.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steal over his last four contests.