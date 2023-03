Tshimanga tallied eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 21 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Tshimanga led the Wolves bench in scoring while finishing one of three players with a double-digit rebound total in Saturday's defeat. Tshimanga has averaged 8.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over 20 regular-season games.