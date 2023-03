Tshimanga tallied 18 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 FT), 19 rebounds, one steal and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 132-112 loss to Santa Cruz.

Tshimanga led the team in rebounds Saturday, nearing a 20-20 performance for a second game in a row while finishing one board and two points shy of accomplishing that feat. Tshimanga has averaged 8.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks over 22 regular-season games.