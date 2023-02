Tshimanga notched 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to Mexico City.

Tshimanga was one of two Wolves players to reach double figures off the bench in Wednesday's loss, finishing as one of six players to surpass the double-digit scoring mark. Tshimanga has averaged 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 assists over 13 regular-season contests.