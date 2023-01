Tshimanga finished with four points (1-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 126-99 loss to Westchester.

Tshimanga struggled shooting from the field, but still managed to lead the team in rebounds during Tuesday's loss. Tshimanga has averaged 4.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 assists over his last three games.