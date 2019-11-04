Jose Calderon: Calls end to career
Calderon said Monday that he accepted a position with the National Basketball Players Association, effectively ending his playing career, Ben Golliver of The Washington Post reports.
The 38-year-old point guard will step away from a 20-year professional career that included 14 seasons in the NBA. Calderon averaged 8.9 points, 5.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game across 895 regular-season appearances with the Raptors, Pistons, Mavericks, Knicks, Hawks, Lakers and Cavaliers. The Spaniard was perhaps best known for his smooth stroke at the charity stripe, as he owns the second-longest streak in NBA history for consecutive free throws made (87), which he established in 2008-09. Calderon converted at a NBA-record 98.1 percent clip from the line that same season and owns a 87.3 percent mark for his career.
More News
-
Jose Calderon: Considering retirement•
-
Pistons' Jose Calderon: Bows out of rotation•
-
Pistons' Jose Calderon: Eight assists in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Jose Calderon: Scoreless in 13 minutes•
-
Pistons' Jose Calderon: Apparently starts Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Jose Calderon: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...