Calderon said Monday that he accepted a position with the National Basketball Players Association, effectively ending his playing career, Ben Golliver of The Washington Post reports.

The 38-year-old point guard will step away from a 20-year professional career that included 14 seasons in the NBA. Calderon averaged 8.9 points, 5.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game across 895 regular-season appearances with the Raptors, Pistons, Mavericks, Knicks, Hawks, Lakers and Cavaliers. The Spaniard was perhaps best known for his smooth stroke at the charity stripe, as he owns the second-longest streak in NBA history for consecutive free throws made (87), which he established in 2008-09. Calderon converted at a NBA-record 98.1 percent clip from the line that same season and owns a 87.3 percent mark for his career.