Childress was waived Thursday by the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Childress signed with the team a month ago after not playing in the NBA for four years, but he was seen as a long shot to make the team's final roster despite his impressive stint in the BIG3 league as a member of the "Ball Hogs." Expect the 34-year-old to now return to playing overseas following his release.

