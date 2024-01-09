Christopher was waived by the Jazz on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Christopher is cut loose by Utah without logging an NBA minute for the franchise. He was moderately efficient but turnover prone at the G League level this season, though he remains a candidate to re-sign with Salt Lake City barring other opportunities. Christopher just turned 22 years old in December.
More News
-
Jazz's Josh Christopher: Lands two-way deal with Utah•
-
Josh Christopher: Waived by Memphis•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Christopher: Involved in Dillon Brooks deal•
-
Rockets' Josh Christopher: Starting in season finale•
-
Rockets' Josh Christopher: Drops 14 points off bench•
-
Rockets' Josh Christopher: Sticks in rotation Sunday•