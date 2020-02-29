Josh Cunningham: Done for season
Cunningham (hip) will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Cunningham recently underwent hip surgery and it appears the issue will force him to sit out the remainder of the campaign. He closes out the season having averaged just 3.7 points and two boards while logging 6.6 minutes in the six games he appeared in.
