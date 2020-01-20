Josh Cunningham: Undergoes hip surgery
Cunningham underwent hip surgery and didn't play in Saturday's G League win over Salt Lake City.
Cunningham has only played in six games this year and averaged 6.6 minutes per contest. There isn't a clear timeline on the 23-year-old's absence, but it's likely he misses substantial time.
