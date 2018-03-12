Gray produced 38 points (12-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal during Sunday's 137-120 victory over South Bay.

Gray's 38 points were second best among all G League players Sunday, as he also posted superb tallies in rebounds and assists during the win. The 24-year-old guard from LSU has increased his scoring tremendously from last season, almost by six points per game. Currently, Gray is averaging19.0 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game across 40 games played for Northern Arizona this season.