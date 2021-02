Gray logged 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal over 22 minutes in Thursday's 124-119 loss to the Blue Coats.

Gray joined the Mad Ants after being waived by Oklahoma City at the beginning of December. He saw less playing time Thursday than he did during Wednesday's season opener, but he was slightly more productive in the scoring column and was one of seven players to score in double figures in the loss to Delaware.