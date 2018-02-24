Josh Gray: Explodes for 42
Gray managed 42 points (14-26 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block during Friday's 135-116 visiting win over Texas.
The second-year performer out of LSU exploded for a new career high with 42 points, breaking his previous tally of 32 points set back on Jan. 26. Additionally, it was impressive that Gray was able to produce lofty numbers in assists, rebounds and steals. The 24-year-old has proven this season that not only is he a vital piece of Northern Arizona's offense, but he is also capable of scoring past the 30-point mark night in and night out.
