Josh Gray: Heads to South Korea
Gray has agreed to play for the LG Sakers of South Korea, Nicola Lupa of Sportnado reports.
Gray appeared in five games for the Suns last season and was a member of this year's Timberwolves summer league team. However, he didn't impress enough for an NBA team to give him a training camp deal.
