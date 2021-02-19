Gray totaled 12 points (5-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and four steals over 31 minutes in Thursday's 113-109 loss to Santa Cruz.

Gray was a key contributor on both ends of the floor Thursday while playing over 30 minutes for the Mad Ants. He led the team in assists and steals, and he was one of six players to top 10 points in the narrow loss to the Warriors. Gray has started three of the first six games of the season, averaging 11.0 points and 6.2 assists over 28.1 minutes per contest.